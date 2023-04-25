Better Business Bureau warns customers to be mindful of card skimming schemes.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zmfir Nitu and Irniel-Vasile Irmia after investigators say the two men ran a card skimming scheme at bank ATMs in Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties.

The sheriff’s office says they were caught on camera putting the skimmers on bank ATMs in Destin and Niceville. Within investigators say within days they had skimmed 700 different cards and stole more than $11,000.

“It’s scary. It’s just very very scary,” said Monde Donaldson with the Better Business Bureau.

The Better Business Bureau says this is part of a scam called point of scale skimming which is when scammers tamper with a card terminal to steal customer’s information.

“We’re seeing it more and more as people are becoming more and more dependent on plastic,” said Donaldson. “Federally, statewide, and locally we’re seeing it as a growing problem. It was a one-billion-dollar problem last year.”

Monde Donaldson with the Better Business Bureau says the most common places for this scam are on an atm, a gas pump or convenience stores. She advises customers to pay close attention to card readers to avoid becoming a victim.

“If you have to jiggle your card to make it work that’s a red flag,” added Donaldson. “If the keypad’s a little sticky or seems a little odd or having problems with some of the numbers, make a different kind of payment.”

Donaldson says you can use the tap feature on a card or an electronic wallet like apple pay to avoid using a card reader. If you notice any unauthorized charges from your account. You need to act fast.

“They need to contact their bank immediately,” said Donaldson. “They need to freeze their credit immediately and see if any of their other cards have been compromised.”

Donaldson also says if you notice a skimmer on a card reader you should contact the business and the police as soon as possible.

