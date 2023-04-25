Advertise With Us
Creola, plaintiff both ask lawsuit alleging police brutality to be dismissed

Gary Lynn Davis pleaded guilty in 2022 to a federal charge alleging that he beat an inmate at...
Gary Lynn Davis pleaded guilty in 2022 to a federal charge alleging that he beat an inmate at the city jail. Lawyers in a civil lawsuit stemming from that incident have asked a judge to dismiss the suit.(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Lawyers on both sides of a federal lawsuit alleging police brutality against the city of Creola have asked a judge to dismiss the suit.

Attorneys for plaintiff Joshua Brady and the city, Police Chief Frank Hammond and former officer Gary Lynn Davis indicated that the two sides had reached a settlement over all issues, including a previous defense request for sanctions against the plaintiff.

The suit stemmed from an incident in April 2021 at the city jail. Davis pleaded guilty last year to a federal offense, admitting that he beat Brady while he was locked up in a holding cell.

Brady filed the federal suit in January last year.

Last month, attorneys for the defendants in the civil case asked the judge to throwing out the suit based on the plaintiff’s failure to comply with the court’s scheduling order. The defendants contended that Brady had failed to respond to requests for information that is part of the typical pretrial exchange for evidence. Brady’s lawyer responded that his client’s compliance was complicated by the fact that he was in jail, according to the defense filing.

The plaintiff’s lawyer then asked to withdraw from the case.

The defense lawyers then asked the judge to throw out the suit based on a “willful non-compliance” of the court’s order.

