Doing Good: Feeding the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In this “Doing Good”, we speak with Feeding the Gulf Coast President and CEO Michael Ledger. Ledger tells us about the latest work they’ve been doing in the community and what’s coming up this summer.
NALC Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive
Saturday, May 13, 2023
You can participate by placing non-perishable food donations in a bag out by your mailbox on the morning of May 13, 2023. Your letter carrier will collect the donations on
their route. You can also take food donations to your local post office.
Summer Meals Program
Our Summer Meals Program begins Memorial Day weekend. Now is the ideal time for sites that want to join. The program provides FREE meals to children, 18 and younger, throughout the summer months.
Individuals interested in getting involved can visit our website at feedingthegulfcoast.org.
For families and individuals in need, can call our office at (888) 704-FOOD or use the find Help feature on our website, www.feedingthegulfcoast.org/find-help
Feeding the Gulf Coast
5248 Mobile South Street, Theodore, AL 36582
(888) 704-FOOD
