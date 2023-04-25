Doing Good: Feeding the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In this “Doing Good”, we speak with Feeding the Gulf Coast President and CEO Michael Ledger. Ledger tells us about the latest work they’ve been doing in the community and what’s coming up this summer.

NALC Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

Saturday, May 13, 2023

You can participate by placing non-perishable food donations in a bag out by your mailbox on the morning of May 13, 2023. Your letter carrier will collect the donations on

their route. You can also take food donations to your local post office.

Summer Meals Program

Our Summer Meals Program begins Memorial Day weekend. Now is the ideal time for sites that want to join. The program provides FREE meals to children, 18 and younger, throughout the summer months.

Individuals interested in getting involved can visit our website at feedingthegulfcoast.org.

For families and individuals in need, can call our office at (888) 704-FOOD or use the find Help feature on our website, www.feedingthegulfcoast.org/find-help

Feeding the Gulf Coast

5248 Mobile South Street, Theodore, AL 36582

(888) 704-FOOD

www.feedingthegulfcoast.org

