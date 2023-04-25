Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

E3 Termite and Pest Control

By Joe Emer
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s almost termite time on the Gulf Coast. We met with Mike Adams, the owner of E3 Termite and Pest Control, to talk about the services they provide and what you need to know about termites.

Click on the link to hear more about how E3 Termite and Pest Control can help you with your home and business.

E3 Termite and Pest Control

32091 Broken Branch Cir

Spanish Fort, AL 36527

Mon-Fri: 8am – 5pm

https://www.e3pests.com/

251-850-PEST

Serving all of Mobile and Baldwin Counties

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard
Jonathan Nakhla sentenced to 25 years
Former Mobile neurosurgeon sentenced to 25 years for fatal wreck

Latest News

Truman Scholar for Alabama: Madeline Dotson
Truman Scholar for Alabama: Madeline Dotson
Doing Good: Feeding the Gulf Coast
Doing Good: Feeding the Gulf Coast
Greene & Phillips: Hit and run accidents
Greene & Phillips: Hit and run accidents
Tips to help you host your own Kentucky Derby party
Tips to help you host your own Kentucky Derby party