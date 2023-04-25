Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County

HOLMES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - New details have been revealed about the deadly shooting that happened in Holmes County on Tuesday.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two women were shot and killed at a house on Emory Road.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March has identified the victims as 33-year-old Karissa Job and 24-year-old Tiateiyuna Day.

A Facebook video caught the deadly interaction between the two. In the video, you can see them arguing with one another.

Then, moments later, shots ring out - killing both Job and Day before deputies arrived.

Sheriff March says this is the 6th shooting this month in the county. He believes people speaking up early could have been the difference between life and death.

March says this is the fifth and sixth homicide in the county this month.

County Homicides for April of 2023:

April 3: A man was shot dead

April 8: A man was shot dead

April 11: A woman was shot dead

April 22: A man was shot dead

“Everybody’s got a gun now, so when tempers get hot, it’s bad news,” the sheriff said.

According to Sheriff March, he is still waiting on the State Crime Lab results from homicides that occurred three years ago.

