Fire heavily damages house on Baldwin Drive.

PIRCHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A FOX10 News crew was on the scene of a house fire on Baldwin Drive in Prichard around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The home suffered heavy damage.

The Prichard Fire Department got the fire under control. According to PFD, one person was inside the home but managed to get out with no injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown. FOX10 will have additional information on this story once we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.