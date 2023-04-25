Former Ocean Springs substitute teacher banned from campuses; OSPD investigating

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An incident at Ocean Springs Middle School involving a now former substitute teacher is under investigation.

A social media post circulating Tuesday alleges the sub, who was in a long-term position at the school, asked some students to be friends on Snapchat and posted inappropriate videos on the app.

It also alleges the sub “invited one of the 7th grade girls to come cuddle with him.”

Ocean Springs Police Captain Ryan Lemaire says the department is investigating the incident along with the Ocean Springs School District.

Trey Brennan, Ocean Springs School District Public Information Officer, says the substitute teacher is no longer allowed on any of the school districts’ campuses.

At this time, no charges have been filed against the unnamed man.

