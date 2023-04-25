Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

GM is discontinuing Chevrolet Bolt

The end is near for the Chevrolet Bolt.
The end is near for the Chevrolet Bolt.(Source: GM/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Motors’ most affordable and accessible electric vehicle is going away.

The company announced it is planning to stop production of the Chevy Bolt at the end of the year.

Instead, GM will shift its focus to electric trucks.

The assembly plant were the bolt was being made... Will now house production for the 2024 Silverado EV pickup.

The Bolt was one of the most affordable electric vehicles on the market, starting at about $26,000.

The electric Equinox will replace it when it releases later this year. The company says the midsize SUV will cost about $30,000.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard
Jonathan Nakhla sentenced to 25 years
Former Mobile neurosurgeon sentenced to 25 years for fatal wreck

Latest News

At least five people were arrested Monday at the Montana State Capitol during a protest in...
Standoff endures over Montana transgender Democrat’s remarks
Isaac Tyler Pence and Sabra Sue Flagg were charged in connection to the stabbing death of a...
Officials: 3 arrested after 22-year-old stabbed to death at rental cabin
At least five people were arrested Monday at the Montana State Capitol during a protest in...
Stills: Five arrested in Montana during a protest in support of Rep. Zooey Zephyr
At least five people were arrested Monday at the Montana State Capitol during a protest in...
Five arrested in Montana during a protest in support of Rep. Zooey Zephyr
Ed Sheeran walks into Manhattan federal court Tuesday. The heirs of Ed Townsend, Marvin Gaye's...
Lawyer claims ‘smoking gun proof’ Ed Sheeran copied song