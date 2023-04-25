Greene & Phillips: Hit and run accidents

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by Greene & Phillips:

If you are involved in a hit and run accident, where the at-fault driver drives off before the police come to make a report, you still may have legal recourse. David Greene from the injury law firm of Greene & Phillips is here to shed some light on what to do.

What can a driver legally do once they’ve been involved in a hit and run type accident?

Hit and runs can be difficult situations. But if you are ever a victim of a hit and run, it’s still very important to get a police police report. Once you have that report, you should talk to a lawyer as soon as you can after the accident. They can help you find out if your insurance covers hit and runs through what is called “uninsured motorist coverage.”

We talked about uninsured motorist coverage a few weeks ago, remind our viewers what that is.

Uninsured motorist is a very inexpensive addition to your insurance policy that covers your property damage and medical costs if you are involved in an accident with someone who doesn’t have insurance, or someone who simply doesn’t have enough insurance to cover your costs. It’s important to look at your insurance policy and make sure you have UM/UIM and have it at the highest limits. Call your agent and make sure it’s included, or you can stop by our office with your policy and we’ll be happy to look over it with you.

Do all insurance policies have uninsured motorist coverage that cover hit and runs?

Some insurance companies do not cover hit and runs, so it’s important to read your policy carefully. You may need to call your insurance agent and ask them specifically if your policy covers hit and runs and phantom vehicle accidents.

Can you explain what a phantom vehicle accident is?

A phantom vehicle accident is a wreck that is caused by a vehicle that may not necessarily hit you, but is the primary cause of the accident. For instance, if a car pulls out in front of you and you swerve to miss it, you may miss the other car and it may drive away, but you may hit another car and experience serious injuries and have significant damage to your car. In these cases and with the right insurance, you can still receive money to cover the cost of your injuries, car repair, lost wages, and more.

What should I tell my insurance company after I’ve been in a hit and run or phantom vehicle accident?

It’s very important to have all your details correct. Talking to your own insurance company could end up hurting your case. It’s very important to talk to a personal injury lawyer who knows how to handle this type of case before you talk any insurance company.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.