Mobile Civic Center and Saenger Theater upcoming shows

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster talks with us about the upcoming events happening at the Saenger Theater and Mobile Civic Center.

SAENGER THEATRE

April 28 – Black Jacket Symphony – Tom Petty’s “Full Moon Fever” - bit.ly/bjstom23

April 30 – Champions Of Magic - bit.ly/comagic23

May 14 – My Morning Jacket - bit.ly/mmjmob

May 22- Ryan Adams & The Cardinals - bit.ly/ryanmob23

June 19 – Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade - bit.ly/ffb23

June 24 – Southern Momma & Friends - bit.ly/momma23

CIVIC CENTER

AAMU Chic & Classy Casino Royale Night – April 29 - bit.ly/classy23

Bethel Music – May 1 - bit.ly/comeup23

Madagascar The Musical – May 30 - bit.ly/moveit23

WWE Sunday Stunner – June 25 - bit.ly/wwess23

In This Moment + Motionless In White – August 9 - bit.ly/inthis23

