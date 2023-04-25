Advertise With Us
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office restarts ‘G.R.E.A.T.’ program

Classes will take place every Tuesday and Thursday over the next couple of weeks
By Stephen Moody
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office will begin a program Tuesday to try and keep children away from gangs.

The “G.R.E.A.T.” program or “Gang. Resistance. Education. And Training” is a program that’s been around for decades.

Students are given a curriculum that helps avoid destructive behaviors that may lead them to join gangs. it also addresses youth violence and bullying.

“It’s a really good program for the kids. That’s something we want to focus on. Let them make good decisions,” Detective Joshua Pounds said.

It does all of this while creating a bond between the students and law enforcement in the area.

“We want them to understand that we’re here to help them. We’re here for them. We don’t want them to be scared of us. There are different curriculums for different age groups. This is for the fifth-grade class today,” Lt. Roy Emmons said.

Throughout its history, the program has reached over seven million students and 12 thousand schools across the country. The program has been in our area for over eight years, but it was impacted like everything else due to COVID.

“There’s a couple of schools in the city that have reached out to have it done. At the Beginning of next year, we’re going to start it there, as well as in the county again,” Pounds said.

Classes will take place every Tuesday and Thursday over the next couple of weeks.

