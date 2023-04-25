Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mobile man accused of shooting into house

Willie Murray
Willie Murray(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A bond hearing is scheduled Thursday for a Mobile man accused of shooting into a woman’s house Monday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Fleetwood Drive around 11:34 p.m. Monday in response to a report of shots fired. According to the Mobile Police Department, the victim reported that she was sitting outside her home in her vehicle when her neighbor drove by, and she heard gunshots.

Police arrested 36-year-old Willie Murray on a charge of shooting into an occupied residence.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard
Jonathan Nakhla sentenced to 25 years
Former Mobile neurosurgeon sentenced to 25 years for fatal wreck

Latest News

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week Resource Fair and Victim Vigil
National Crime Victims’ Rights Week Resource Fair and Victim Vigil
Classes will take place every Tuesday and Thursday over the next couple of weeks.
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office restarts ‘G.R.E.A.T.’ program
Store employee assaulted with shopping cart, Mobile police say
MPD: Man uninjured after shots fired into vehicle