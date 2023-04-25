Mobile man accused of shooting into house

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A bond hearing is scheduled Thursday for a Mobile man accused of shooting into a woman’s house Monday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Fleetwood Drive around 11:34 p.m. Monday in response to a report of shots fired. According to the Mobile Police Department, the victim reported that she was sitting outside her home in her vehicle when her neighbor drove by, and she heard gunshots.

Police arrested 36-year-old Willie Murray on a charge of shooting into an occupied residence.

