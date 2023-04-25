MOBPacers/BFL 5K Run and Walk

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:

MOBPacers and Baptized for Life (BFL) at Christ Church Cathedral are excited to announce our first MOBPacers/BFL 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, April 29, 2023. We would love for you to join us by registering to run or walk at this event. The cost is only $20 if you sign up on or before Wednesday, April 26. The price will increase to $25 starting Thursday, April 27. We are looking for volunteers to help us set up and work various booths. If you would like to be a sponsor or volunteer, please call us at (251) 648-0817. Click the link below for more details and to register.

2023 — MOBPacer/BFL 5K Walk/Run — Race Roster — Registration, Marketing, Fundraising

MOBPacers - Mobile is a walking club birthed out of Quarantine 2020. Our mission is to enhance the health and well-being of all walkers by pacing safely in a caring, supportive environment. It has been proven that walking with others can keep you motivated, improve your accountability, and help you meet new people with similar goals.

Baptized for Life is an initiative funded through the Lilly Foundation and Virginia Theological Seminary to assist parishes in helping people to lead lives of meaning and purpose. The Christ Church Cathedral parish ministry that grew out of the initiative is partnering with the MOBPacers - Mobile. Through our partnership, the pacers share with the parish the values of fitness through walking, working in community, healthy living and eating, and how all of these are part of our faith in God.

Founders: Nichole Edwards and Carl Cunningham Jr.

Location: Christ Church Cathedral - Mobile, AL

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/182800493069744

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.