MPD: Man uninjured after shots fired into vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man escaped injury Morning morning after someone opened fire on his vehicle while he was still in it, according to the Mobile Police Department.

MPD responded to the 900 block of Donald Street around 11:20 a.m. Monday on a report of a vehicle being struck by gunfire. The victim reportedly had been sitting in his vehicle when an unknown male subject or subjects in an unknown vehicle fired shots into the victim’s vehicle, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

