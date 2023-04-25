Advertise With Us
National Crime Victims’ Rights Week Resource Fair and Victim Vigil

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County District Attorney’s Office is hosting the National Crime Victims’ Rights Week Resource Fair and Victim Vigil pm April 27th from 6-7 p.m. at Cooper Riverside Park. Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood joined Joe and Chelsey on FOX10 Midday with more information. Visit this website for more information.

