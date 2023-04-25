New headquarters in downtown Mobile to house U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FD Stonewater has announced that the firm has inked a lease to develop a new regional headquarters facility to house the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in downtown Mobile.

The development is expected to break ground within the next two months at the southeast portion of the Mobile Civic Center site.

The USACE will relocate from its existing regional headquarters at 109 St. Joseph Street to a new approximately 190,000 square foot build-to-suit office building at the site anchoring the intersection of Claiborne and Canal streets.

Earlier this year, the Mobile City Council approved the ground lease for construction of an office building on the grounds of the Mobile Civic Center. FD Stonewater worked closely with the City of Mobile to coordinate the office development with the city’s Civic Center redevelopment master plan and secure the ground lease, which was signed on April 18, 2023, according to a news release.

The Mobile City Council also approved funds for a new 1,000-car parking facility located adjacent to the new USACE building.

The news release states that the new regional headquarters will meet modern design, sustainability and federal security standards along with USACE’s programmatic requirements for secure office space, special use areas, and amenity spaces. The property will house multiple divisions of the USACE and can accommodate the agency’s future workforce growth projections.

The project will feature outdoor amenity space as well as a landscaped promenade.

“It is very exciting to see USACE continuing to invest in downtown Mobile, and we look forward to working closely with their team and FD Stonewater to move this great project forward,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said for the announcement. “The City of Mobile has a long history with USACE, and we know they will be an excellent partner as we continue to redevelop and revitalize the entire Mobile Civic Center site.”

Richard Mann, principal of development at FD Stonewater, said, “Our team is very pleased to partner with the City of Mobile and USACE on this important federal development. Our intent is to deliver a highly functional and efficient headquarters facility that meets the agency’s requirements and supports the City’s long-term redevelopment goals for the Civic Center site, while respecting the surrounding neighborhoods of downtown Mobile.”

FD Stonewater is a real estate investment, development and brokerage firm headquartered in Arlington, Va. It is partnering with architecture and design firm Wight & Company, civil engineering firm Mott MacDonald and General Contractor Harvey-Cleary Builders.

