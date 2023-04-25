Advertise With Us
Rain chances to ramp up as system approaches

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(WALA) - A quiet night is ahead with milder temperatures and more humidity in the air.

When we get up on Wednesday morning lows will only be in the low 60s for most of us. Skies will be partly cloudy and get cloudier later in the day. Highs will be quite warm, in the low 80s. Rain is unlikely Wednesday with only a 20% chance.

Rain chances ramp up on Thursday as a system moves in. The best chance of rain and storms will be in the afternoon. Significant severe weather is unlikely, but we are in a level one zone so an isolated stronger storm can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain and storms will last into Friday morning, but by lunchtime they should wrap up and we’ll see clearing across the area. Highs will be in the low 80s.

The weekend looks great, with low 60s in the mornings, and low 80s Saturday afternoon and upper 70s Sunday afternoon. Rain chances for both days are low.

