Report: Identity theft up 110% in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New numbers show a big increase in identity theft in Alabama. Identity theft continues to climb around the country. It’s up 110% in Alabama since 2019.

Alabama ranks in the top 10 when it comes to identity theft around the country, according to data from the Federal Trade Commission. Analysts from QuoteWizard by Lending Tree crunched some of the numbers and found a dramatic rise in identity theft in every category.

We’re told much of the increase is tied to government documents or benefits fraud during the pandemic. Rob Bhatt, an analyst with Quote Wizard, says a combination of things is leading to a rise in thieves getting your information, including people using their computers a lot more for official business and e-commerce.

“That creates more opportunities to have your data breached. The other thing is identity thieves are getting more sophisticated. They are figuring out more sophisticated ways to pose as legitimate agencies and they are able to prey upon the naivety of people,” Bhatt, an analyst with QuoteWizard by Lending Tree, said.

It’s important to monitor your credit reports, bank and credit accounts to make sure thieves haven’t targeted you. Another tip is asking questions before sharing your personal information so that it doesn’t end up in the wrong hands. You may also want to consider identity theft insurance.

You can find out more about the identity theft analysis and tips here: https://quotewizard.com/home-insurance/identity-theft#on-the-rise

