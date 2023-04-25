Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Report: Identity theft up 110% in Alabama

New numbers show a big increase in identity theft in Alabama. Identity theft continues to climb...
New numbers show a big increase in identity theft in Alabama. Identity theft continues to climb around the country. It’s up 110% in Alabama since 2019.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New numbers show a big increase in identity theft in Alabama. Identity theft continues to climb around the country. It’s up 110% in Alabama since 2019.

Alabama ranks in the top 10 when it comes to identity theft around the country, according to data from the Federal Trade Commission. Analysts from QuoteWizard by Lending Tree crunched some of the numbers and found a dramatic rise in identity theft in every category.

We’re told much of the increase is tied to government documents or benefits fraud during the pandemic. Rob Bhatt, an analyst with Quote Wizard, says a combination of things is leading to a rise in thieves getting your information, including people using their computers a lot more for official business and e-commerce.

“That creates more opportunities to have your data breached. The other thing is identity thieves are getting more sophisticated. They are figuring out more sophisticated ways to pose as legitimate agencies and they are able to prey upon the naivety of people,” Bhatt, an analyst with QuoteWizard by Lending Tree, said.

It’s important to monitor your credit reports, bank and credit accounts to make sure thieves haven’t targeted you. Another tip is asking questions before sharing your personal information so that it doesn’t end up in the wrong hands. You may also want to consider identity theft insurance.

You can find out more about the identity theft analysis and tips here: https://quotewizard.com/home-insurance/identity-theft#on-the-rise

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard
Jonathan Nakhla sentenced to 25 years
Former Mobile neurosurgeon sentenced to 25 years for fatal wreck

Latest News

Bank ATM
700 cards skimmed at bank ATM’s in northwest Florida
Robertsdale residents raise concerns over rental properties being built
Robertsdale planning commission votes down proposed rental properties
Dead hammerhead sharks provides valuable information
Dead hammerhead sharks provides valuable information
Aniah’s Law hearing Tuesday morning for Dadeville mass shooting suspects
Aniah’s Law hearing Tuesday for Dadeville mass shooting suspects