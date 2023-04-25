Robertsdale planning commission votes down proposed rental properties

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Many passionate people in Robertsdale were not happy about new proposed rental properties. There were growing concerns about traffic, right across from an elementary school.

The Robertsdale Planning Commission meeting had a packed house Monday night, and many spoke up. They want people committed to the community and invested in Robertsdale.

“It’s too much, too close, too everything,” said concerned Robertsdale resident, Cydell Pecht.

The majority were against proposed rental properties at Wilters Street and College Avenue, directly across from Robertsdale Elementary. The proposition included 327 units, including cottages, apartments, to a 95-acre lot, and people who live nearby are turned off to it.

“It’s going to increase the amount of traffic that we have exponentially, so we don’t want that to endanger our kids and the staff that is in the school,” said Pecht.

Residents want people to buy into Robertsdale, not just sweep through town.

“You want people to invest in the area,” she said. “You want people who stay. Growth is a great thing, don’t get me wrong.”

Other concerns include sewage and drainage issues.

A vote was made at the end of the meeting, and the planning commission denied it, stating the proximity to the elementary school does cause issues. The vote will now go to Robertsdale city council, who has the final say.

The city council meeting is set for May 15th and 8 am.

