Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Robertsdale planning commission votes down proposed rental properties

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Many passionate people in Robertsdale were not happy about new proposed rental properties. There were growing concerns about traffic, right across from an elementary school.

The Robertsdale Planning Commission meeting had a packed house Monday night, and many spoke up. They want people committed to the community and invested in Robertsdale.

“It’s too much, too close, too everything,” said concerned Robertsdale resident, Cydell Pecht.

The majority were against proposed rental properties at Wilters Street and College Avenue, directly across from Robertsdale Elementary. The proposition included 327 units, including cottages, apartments, to a 95-acre lot, and people who live nearby are turned off to it.

“It’s going to increase the amount of traffic that we have exponentially, so we don’t want that to endanger our kids and the staff that is in the school,” said Pecht.

Residents want people to buy into Robertsdale, not just sweep through town.

“You want people to invest in the area,” she said. “You want people who stay. Growth is a great thing, don’t get me wrong.”

Other concerns include sewage and drainage issues.

A vote was made at the end of the meeting, and the planning commission denied it, stating the proximity to the elementary school does cause issues. The vote will now go to Robertsdale city council, who has the final say.

The city council meeting is set for May 15th and 8 am.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard
Jonathan Nakhla sentenced to 25 years
Former Mobile neurosurgeon sentenced to 25 years for fatal wreck

Latest News

Bank ATM
700 cards skimmed at bank ATM’s in northwest Florida
Dead hammerhead sharks provides valuable information
Dead hammerhead sharks provides valuable information
Aniah’s Law hearing Tuesday morning for Dadeville mass shooting suspects
Aniah’s Law hearing Tuesday for Dadeville mass shooting suspects
Aniah's Law hearing for the Dadeville shooting suspects set for tomorrow
Aniah's Law hearing for the Dadeville shooting suspects set for tomorrow