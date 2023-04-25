Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Scammers impersonating MPD members, demanding money, police warn

(Pixabay)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department issued a warning about scammers posing as members of the department who try to defraud residents and threaten arrest if they don’t pay up.

Scammers impersonating members of MPD are contacting residents, demanding payment for alleged outstanding warrants, then threatening to arrest those who don’t comply with the payment demands, the Mobile Police Department said.

According to MPD officials, the department will never contact individuals via phone, email, or any other means to demand payment for any reason. Moreover, the department does not issue arrest warrants over the phone, authorities said.

The police department said residents should not to respond to calls or emails from anyone who claims to be associated with the Mobile Police Department and asks for money or personal information. Residents receiving such calls or emails should instead contact local law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard
Jonathan Nakhla sentenced to 25 years
Former Mobile neurosurgeon sentenced to 25 years for fatal wreck

Latest News

MPD: Man uninjured after shots fired into vehicle
Gary Lynn Davis pleaded guilty in 2022 to a federal charge alleging that he beat an inmate at...
Creola, plaintiff both ask lawsuit alleging police brutality to be dismissed
Mobile Civic Center
New headquarters in downtown Mobile to house U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
MCSO relaunching G.R.E.A.T. program
MCSO relaunching G.R.E.A.T. program