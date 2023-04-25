Scammers impersonating MPD members, demanding money, police warn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department issued a warning about scammers posing as members of the department who try to defraud residents and threaten arrest if they don’t pay up.

Scammers impersonating members of MPD are contacting residents, demanding payment for alleged outstanding warrants, then threatening to arrest those who don’t comply with the payment demands, the Mobile Police Department said.

According to MPD officials, the department will never contact individuals via phone, email, or any other means to demand payment for any reason. Moreover, the department does not issue arrest warrants over the phone, authorities said.

The police department said residents should not to respond to calls or emails from anyone who claims to be associated with the Mobile Police Department and asks for money or personal information. Residents receiving such calls or emails should instead contact local law enforcement immediately.

