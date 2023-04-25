Stolen truck recovered, man arrested for theft

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A report of a reckless driver ended in a theft arrest, according to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, deputies say a gray Chevy Silverado truck was reported driving very recklessly south on U.S. 331 S.

When a unit located the truck matching the description, they attempted to pull the driver over in Freeport on Waterside Road.

Officials say the truck then attempted to drive off to a dead end, drove behind homes and through yards, popping out on Bayou Circle, then onto Mallet Bayou Road running through a culvert before coming to a stop in the middle of the road.

Deputies identified the driver as 20-year-old Josh Horak, who reportedly had an active warrant from Okaloosa County for grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Once the truck was searched, WCSO allegedly found almost 4 grams of meth inside, and the truck was confirmed stolen out of Okaloosa County.

Horak is facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing and eluding, the out-of-county warrant from Okaloosa, and driving without a license.

He was given a $10,000 bond and is still in jail at this time.

