Store employee assaulted with shopping cart, Mobile police say

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspected shoplifter at a Mobile grocery store assaulted an employee with a shopping cart Monday evening, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1970 S. University Blvd., around 7:15 p.m. Monday about a robbery report.

According to police, a male suspect had entered the store and tried to leave without paying for merchandise. A male employee who tried to stop the suspect was reportedly assaulted with a shopping cart. A customer who tried to intervene was also assaulted, police said.

The suspect fled before officers arrived. The investigation continues, police said.

