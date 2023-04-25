Store employee assaulted with shopping cart, Mobile police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspected shoplifter at a Mobile grocery store assaulted an employee with a shopping cart Monday evening, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1970 S. University Blvd., around 7:15 p.m. Monday about a robbery report.

According to police, a male suspect had entered the store and tried to leave without paying for merchandise. A male employee who tried to stop the suspect was reportedly assaulted with a shopping cart. A customer who tried to intervene was also assaulted, police said.

The suspect fled before officers arrived. The investigation continues, police said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.