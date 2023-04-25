Sun and clouds for Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a quiet start to the day with a mix of sun and clouds expected for your Tuesday. Temperatures started off in the mid 50s for most of you as of 5 a.m., and we should climb up to around 80 degrees later today. There could be a stray shower or two but the overall coverage is expected to remain very low at only 10%.

The coverage of rain will start to increase tomorrow but the day with the greatest threat for rain/storms will arrive on Thursday. Severe weather probabilities are in the Level 1 out of 5 risk zone for now. This means severe weather is possible but not probable. The main threats will come from gusty winds and heavy rain. We’ll be watching closely and make sure that’s the day you stay weather aware. Thankfully the weather goes quiet for Friday and the weekend with another drop in humidity pushing in.

