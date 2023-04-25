Advertise With Us
Surge Entertainment hosting job fair

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A new entertainment center is preparing to open in Mobile and is looking for employees.

Surge Entertainment, which is affiliated with former football quarterback Drew Brees, will be at the Shoppes at Bel Air on Airport Boulevard. The company will have a job fair this week. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and again from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

Available positions range from servers and bartenders to technicians, and cooks and more. Visit surgefun.com for additional information.

