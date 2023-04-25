Surge Entertainment hosting job fair

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A new entertainment center is preparing to open in Mobile and is looking for employees.

Surge Entertainment, which is affiliated with former football quarterback Drew Brees, will be at the Shoppes at Bel Air on Airport Boulevard. The company will have a job fair this week. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and again from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

Available positions range from servers and bartenders to technicians, and cooks and more. Visit surgefun.com for additional information.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.