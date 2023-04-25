Tips to help you host your own Kentucky Derby party

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 2023 Kentucky Derby is right around the corner! The annual horse race will take place Saturday, May 6 at Churchill Downs.

If you don’t plan to travel to Louisville for the event, but want to take part in the fun, Shana Jordan has a few party-planning tips for you.

Jordan, owner of Oyster Shell Strategy, helps clients plan corporate events and fundraisers. She says in addition to budget, there’s a few things you need to consider if you plan to host your own Kentucky Derby themed event:

Décor

Food and Drinks

Dress Code

Entertainment

Betting

When it comes to décor, Jordan suggests you decorate your space with scenes from Churchill Downs, including red roses and Mint Julep cups.

For food, Jordan says Bourbon-soaked chicken wings, pecan pie and Bourbon balls are great traditional Kentucky fares. As for drinks, she says Mint Julep is best known for being the signature drink of the Kentucky Derby. Jordan also suggests including non-alcoholic options.

If you want to include a dress code, encourage guests to come dressed to the party in their best Kentucky Derby attire. Jordan says men can wear seersucker suits and bow ties. She suggests women wear fancy hats, sundresses, and pearls. Jordan showcases a few hats from Deb’s Designs Hats & Accessories as great examples for options.

Jordan says entertainment should include the Kentucky Deby on the big screen. You can also provide other entertainment such as a live jazz trio, games, and contests like hat-making competitions.

For betting, Jordan says creating a mock diorama sequence of horse racing can be entertaining and have guests betting on the mock races.

Jordan is a longtime event professional with the Mobile Civic & Convention Centers, as well as BayFest Music Festival. For more information on Jordan and Oyster Shell Strategy, click HERE.

