Touch-a-Truck at the Greater Gulf State Fairgrounds

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Rapahope Children’s Retreat Foundation is hosting their Touch-a-Truck event at the Greater Gulf State Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event gives children an opportunity to explore different trucks and meet people in the community.

Admission is $20 per vehicle and the proceeds benefit Rapahope and Adoption Rocks foundations.

Sheri Weber and Melissa McNichol from the Rapahope Children’s Retreat Foundation came by the FOX10 News Studios to discuss the event and how it benefits their foundation.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.