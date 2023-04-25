Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Touch-a-Truck at the Greater Gulf State Fairgrounds

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Rapahope Children’s Retreat Foundation is hosting their Touch-a-Truck event at the Greater Gulf State Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event gives children an opportunity to explore different trucks and meet people in the community.

Admission is $20 per vehicle and the proceeds benefit Rapahope and Adoption Rocks foundations.

Sheri Weber and Melissa McNichol from the Rapahope Children’s Retreat Foundation came by the FOX10 News Studios to discuss the event and how it benefits their foundation.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard
Jonathan Nakhla sentenced to 25 years
Former Mobile neurosurgeon sentenced to 25 years for fatal wreck

Latest News

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson (left) and Commonwealth National Bank President and CEO Sidney King...
Mobile to subsidize private loans in aim to encourage entrepreneurs
Better Business Bureau warns customers to be mindful of card skimming schemes.
Better Business Bureau warns customers to be mindful of card skimming schemes.
New program aims to create entrepreneurs
New program aims to create entrepreneurs
Jason Jones robbery case being sent to grand jury
Jason Jones robbery case being sent to grand jury
MPD receives tree donation from kids in 1 teach 1 program
MPD receives tree donation from kids in 1 teach 1 program