Truman Scholar for Alabama: Madeline Dotson

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by officials:

The Truman foundation is the living memorial to the 33rd president Harry Truman. Each year, up-and-coming leaders are selected across the 50 states and us territories to continue Truman’s legacy and commitment to public service. The Truman scholarship is the premier scholarship for public service and aims to train a new generation of American leaders. Scholars are awarded $30,000 to any graduate school of their choice, given special hiring authority in the federal government, and special mentorship opportunities. This year, Madeleine is one of 62 scholars nationwide and the only scholar representing the state of Alabama. She is currently a junior at the university of Mississippi (ole miss), majoring in Arabic, economics, and political science. She is a stamps scholar & member of honors college. Madeleine is passionate about environmental policy and sustainable development. She currently serves as a liaison between the university of Mississippi and environmental nonprofits in north Mississippi, and she hosts various events to raise awareness about environmental issues and climate change. Originally from the gulf coast, Madeleine is particularly passionate about water. She formed the university’s first water day forum to discuss issues of scarcity, lead contaminant, and treatment failures. Madeleine is a 2019 graduate of the Alabama school of math and science and a former azalea trail maid. After high school, she lived in Morocco on a national security language initiative for youth scholarship through the department of state, where she developed an interest in development on a global level. Since that initial trip, she has traveled to 14 countries, including to two united nations offices, studying and researching development and conflict policy. She currently works as a social media researcher on U.S.-Chinese Middle East relations for the us department of state. She is a 2023 critical language scholarship recipient and will be living in Oman this summer. After graduation, Madeleine hopes to study development policy and economics and focus on making coastal communities sustainable and more resilient to disasters.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.