Bayou La Batre PD: 1 in custody after shooting in Coden

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CODEN, Ala. (WALA) - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg and a suspect is in custody following an incident in Coden.

The Bayou La Batre Police Department responded to the 8800 block of Midway Street in Coden around 1:34 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower leg.

According to authorities, the men are acquaintances. Police gave no information on a possible motive for the shooting, which they said happened at the victim’s home.

The victim’s injury is not life-threatening, police said.

