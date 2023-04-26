Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Couple arrested after 3-year-old goes to school with makeup over black eye, deputies say

Ray Matherne Jr. and Amber Doiron were arrested on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles after a...
Ray Matherne Jr. and Amber Doiron were arrested on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles after a child allegedly showed up to school with a black eye covered in makeup, according to Lafourche Parish deputies.(LPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYOU BLUE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Deputies in south Louisiana have arrested a couple on accusations one of them punched a 3-year-old boy then sent him to school with makeup covering his black eye.

Ray Matherne Jr., 27, and Amber Doiron, 28, were arrested Friday, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre. Deputies say they were called to a Head Start location that morning regarding a 3-year-old boy who arrived with a black eye covered by makeup, as well as marks on his neck and arm.

After investigation, detectives believe that two days prior, Matherne struck the 3-year-old, causing a black eye, and Doiron grabbed the boy, causing the marks on his neck and arm.

Deputies say the couple used makeup to try to conceal the child’s black eye, WVUE reports.

Both Matherne and Doiron were booked into the Lafourche Parish jail on one count of cruelty to a juvenile.

Matherne was released Saturday morning after posting a $50,000 bail, while Doiron remained in custody on a $50,000 bail, as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Jonathan Nakhla sentenced to 25 years
Former Mobile neurosurgeon sentenced to 25 years for fatal wreck
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
ALEA may have defied state law by identifying 2 Dadeville suspects
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction

Latest News

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during an interview in his office Wednesday, April...
Asa Hutchinson to formally launch 2024 campaign in Arkansas
President Joe Biden and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol pause after laying a wreath as...
US to send nuclear ballistic submarines to Korean Peninsula
Cristian Uvidia, 6 months, died after police say two teenagers allegedly joyriding in a stolen...
Family of baby killed in crash wants upgraded charges against suspects
The baby's mother and two older sisters were all hospitalized with injuries after the crash.
Family seeks upgraded charges against suspects in car crash that killed baby