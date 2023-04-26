Fashion retail legend Martin Sneider talks about first novel ‘Shelf Life’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fashion retail legend Martin Sneider has published his first book and the first of a series of four novels about fashion and family.

Shelf Life is a story about navigating family relationships. The novel provides a peek behind the scenes of the fashion industry and has a lot to say about 80s mall culture and the expiration of American retail. The lead character in the novel, Josh Feldman, wonders whether like retail, his relationship with his father has a shelf life.

As the son of Max Feldman, founder of a successful fashion shoe store chain, Josh always knew his destiny. Though, as he comes of age, he slowly begins to see his father’s ruthless ambition and drive to be celebrated and wonders if he will ever be allowed to succeed him.

Much of the novel is said to be real. The 80-year-old debut novelist has also been part of the retail world. He’s been a leader in the shoe and clothing industries for more than five decades. He started as a shoe salesman and then became the president, co-CEO, and chief merchant of one of the nation’s largest fashion shoe and apparel specialty chains. Sneider has also served as a multi-award-winning adjunct professor of retailing at the Olin School of Business at Washington University since 1992.

Shelf life is available at your favorite local bookstore or online from Amazon.

