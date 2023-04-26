Advertise With Us
Former Ocean Springs substitute arrested after investigation

KeShawn Belcher, 21, was arrested on Wednesday by OSPD with no incident. He is being charged...
KeShawn Belcher, 21, was arrested on Wednesday by OSPD with no incident. He is being charged with one count of exploitation of a child and one count of lustful touching of a child.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs Police Department has made an arrest in the investigation of a substitute teacher working at Ocean Springs Middle School.

KeShawn Belcher, 21, was arrested on Wednesday by OSPD with no incident. He is being charged with one count of exploitation of a child and one count of lustful touching of a child.

The Ocean Springs School District says Monday afternoon, school administrators were informed by a student of an incident involving Belcher, who was working at OSMS the week prior as a substitute teacher through an outside employment agency contracted by the district.

Campus police immediately launched an investigation, and upon discovering additional evidence, enlisted OSPD to help. They also notified the agency who employed Belcher.

A social media post circulated Tuesday alleging the sub asked some students to be friends on Snapchat and posted inappropriate videos on the app.

It also alleges the sub “invited one of the 7th grade girls to come cuddle with him.”

Trey Brennan, Ocean Springs School District Public Information Officer, says Belcher is no longer allowed on any of the school districts’ campuses.

Former Ocean Springs substitute teacher banned from campuses; OSPD investigating

Ocean Springs School District and the Ocean Springs Police Department are still investigating this incident.

To report any information, please call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

