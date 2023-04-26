Healthy Living with USA Health: Autism Acceptance Month

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amy Marshall, director, USA Regional Autism Network, and Cherish Fletcher, autism family navigator, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about Autism Acceptance Month. They answer the following questions in the clip above:

Tell us a little about the Regional Autism Network and what you do?

Why is it important for families whose child has autism to have someone like a family navigator to talk to?

What are some other challenges that people with autism are facing in our community?

For more information about USA Regional Autism Network services, contact:

Cherish: 251-644-4946) and Veronica (for Spanish speakers) 251-753-6724.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.