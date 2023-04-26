Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Impact 100 Baldwin County awards five non-profits $105,000 each

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Impact 100 Baldwin County has announced it will be awarding five different non-profits over a half-million dollars in grant money between them.

Every dollar of a members $1,000 contribution goes directly in the grant pool. This is the 16th year of grant making and 92 new members are a part of it.

Grants are awarded in five focus areas including arts, education, environment, family and health.

The virtual grant application workshop is on Thursday, April 27 at 9 a.m. to help guide members through the application process. Non-profits have until May 12 to submit their letters of intent and May 31 is the deadline for submitting grant applications.

Co-Chair of the Impact 100 Baldwin County Meg Willett came to discuss the grant and the impact of their organization.

For more information, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction
Jonathan Nakhla sentenced to 25 years
Former Mobile neurosurgeon sentenced to 25 years for fatal wreck
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
ALEA may have defied state law by identifying 2 Dadeville suspects

Latest News

Vertrex to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Saraland facility
Vertrex to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Saraland facilty
No-show defendant sentenced to life for what prosecutors say was second attempted killing of...
No-show defendant sentenced to life for what prosecutors say was second attempted killing of same Mobile man
MCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrests Wilmer man on child porn charges
MCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrests Wilmer man on child porn charges
A FOX10 exclusive helps MPD catch a Fugitive Files suspect
A FOX10 exclusive helps MPD catch a Fugitive Files suspect
Two masked thieves use sledgehammer to break into Spanish Fort store
Masked thieves steal thousands of dollars-worth of collectible game cards from Spanish Fort store