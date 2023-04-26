Impact 100 Baldwin County awards five non-profits $105,000 each

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Impact 100 Baldwin County has announced it will be awarding five different non-profits over a half-million dollars in grant money between them.

Every dollar of a members $1,000 contribution goes directly in the grant pool. This is the 16th year of grant making and 92 new members are a part of it.

Grants are awarded in five focus areas including arts, education, environment, family and health.

The virtual grant application workshop is on Thursday, April 27 at 9 a.m. to help guide members through the application process. Non-profits have until May 12 to submit their letters of intent and May 31 is the deadline for submitting grant applications.

Co-Chair of the Impact 100 Baldwin County Meg Willett came to discuss the grant and the impact of their organization.

For more information, you can visit their website.

