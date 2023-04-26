Masked thieves steal thousands of dollars-worth of collectible game cards from Spanish Fort store

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - A Spanish Fort business is out thousands of dollars in collectibles after masked burglars broke in Tuesday morning, April 25, 2023. Their target appeared to be collectible game cards. Surveillance video caught the thieves in the act and police hope someone may recognize the suspects.

It was about 5:30 a.m. when outdoor security cameras at Spanish Fort Shopping Center first caught the suspects lurking outside the Gold and Coin shop, home to Big Hit Sportscards. Moments later, one of the suspects pulls out a small sledgehammer and breaks the glass in the front door, triggering an alarm which notified police and the owner.

Two masked thieves use sledgehammer to break into Spanish Fort store (Spanish Fort Police Department)

“Luckily, I live right down the road…got here within a couple minutes,” said Big Hit Sportscards owner, Nathan Carraway. “Traffic was pretty clear. Pulled up and police were still in the building, clearing it. The lights were still off so their response to it was pretty quick but yeah, getting here and seeing a hole punched in your front door is a gut punch.”

As fast as the response was, the hit on the store was even faster. Security cameras inside the store showed the pair of thieves moving quickly through the store and taking items from specific area. Total time inside the store was just over a minute, telling Carraway and police the thieves knew what they were after.

“They knew what they were going for particularly,” Sgt. Steven Mooney with Spanish Fort Police said. “They had scoped out the area…the location where they made entry at, where they exited. Not just the business itself but the complex.”

“Tends to make me think that they were probably customers that have come in before and kind of knew what they were looking for and that’s the disappointing thing,” added Carraway. “You know, these are probably people that you’ve looked in the face, smiled to, shook their hand and made a deal.”

In the short time inside the store, the pair made off with two trash bags full of merchandise. Carraway thinks there may be a connection between this theft and others he said have occurred across the south where high-value, collectible Pokémon and Magic game cards have been stolen. Spanish Fort Police aren’t ready to make that connection yet but are looking into all possibilities. For now, they’re hoping someone recognized the thieves and turns them in.

“The clothing they’re wearing…once again, one of the hoodies is very unique with the different patches and whatnots on it,” Mooney explained. “Even if it seemed normal to somebody that saw somebody, because like I said, the gym is open. Maybe they saw somebody walking and thought they were just going to go to the gym.”

That gym is Core Fitness which is just a few doors down from where the theft occurred and open 24-hours.

Anyone who saw anything or knows anything about the crime is asked to call Spanish Fort Police.

