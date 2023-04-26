MCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrests Wilmer man on child porn charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said their Internet Crimes Against Children Unit have arrested and charged a Wilmer man with possession of child pornography.

The ICAC Unit said they began investigating when detectives were able to recover several images and videos containing child sexual abuse material and determined Jessie Crawford, 44, of Wilmer was distributing the images.

On Tuesday, April 25, MCSO said they arrested Crawford and executed a search warrant at his home located at 7040 B Wilmer Georgetown Road and discovered additional photos and videos.

Authorities said Crawford had been secretly recording individuals known to him without their permission.

Crawford is charged with unlawful dissemination of child pornography, unlawful possession of child pornography and aggravated criminal surveillance, according to jail records.

