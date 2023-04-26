Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrests Wilmer man on child porn charges

Jessie Crawford
Jessie Crawford(MCSO)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said their Internet Crimes Against Children Unit have arrested and charged a Wilmer man with possession of child pornography.

The ICAC Unit said they began investigating when detectives were able to recover several images and videos containing child sexual abuse material and determined Jessie Crawford, 44, of Wilmer was distributing the images.

On Tuesday, April 25, MCSO said they arrested Crawford and executed a search warrant at his home located at 7040 B Wilmer Georgetown Road and discovered additional photos and videos.

Authorities said Crawford had been secretly recording individuals known to him without their permission.

Crawford is charged with unlawful dissemination of child pornography, unlawful possession of child pornography and aggravated criminal surveillance, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction
Jonathan Nakhla sentenced to 25 years
Former Mobile neurosurgeon sentenced to 25 years for fatal wreck
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
ALEA may have defied state law by identifying 2 Dadeville suspects

Latest News

Donald Jones
UPDATE: Suspected Walmart shoplifter who assaulted store employee arrested
Quinterious Williams ... sentenced to life in prison.
No-show defendant sentenced to life for what prosecutors say was second attempted killing of same Mobile man
A judge has decided in favor of the state’s request to deny bond for the suspects in the...
Bond denied for suspects in Dadeville mass shooting
NEST of Mobile
NEST of Mobile