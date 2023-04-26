Advertise With Us
Mild morning on the Gulf Coast; severe weather risk tomorrow

By Michael White
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A mild morning is in place with temperatures starting off in the low 60s as of 5 a.m. We’ll get pretty warm this afternoon with a high in the mid 80s. As for rain chances, they will stay very isolated this afternoon with a few pop up showers possible. Rain chances soar tomorrow as moisture levels surge across the Gulf Coast.

Unfortunately, a severe weather risk is going to be in place with a Level 2 out of 5 severe risk zone in place for now. That risk zone could change between now and tomorrow so make sure you’re staying weather aware. All modes of severe weather look to be possible including the risk of tornadoes, gusty winds, and heavy downpours. Make sure you have a way to get any warnings if and when they are issued. The FOX10 weather app is a great tool to have on a day like Thursday. The storms will track East and should arrive around daybreak with the highest chance around lunchtime. The afternoon/evening will look drier. It looks like we’ll have to keep rain/storm chances alive and well for any Saturday plans based on a lot of the AM model outlooks. We’ll keep watching.

