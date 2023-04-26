Mississippi Mania
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Wrestling Federation (AWF) is hosting Mississippi Mania this weekend.
George County Fairgrounds
9162 Old Hwy 63 South
Lucedale, Mississippi
Family event arts and crafts vendor
Bounce houses games face painting food vendor
Live Pro-wrestling gates open at 3pm
Bell time for wrestling is 7pm
For More Info: Facebook Alabama Wrestling Federation
