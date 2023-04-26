Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mississippi Mania

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Wrestling Federation (AWF) is hosting Mississippi Mania this weekend.

Mississippi Mania

George County Fairgrounds

9162 Old Hwy 63 South

Lucedale, Mississippi

Family event arts and crafts vendor

Bounce houses games face painting food vendor

Live Pro-wrestling gates open at 3pm

Bell time for wrestling is 7pm

For More Info: Facebook Alabama Wrestling Federation

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction
Jonathan Nakhla sentenced to 25 years
Former Mobile neurosurgeon sentenced to 25 years for fatal wreck
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
ALEA may have defied state law by identifying 2 Dadeville suspects

Latest News

Trailblaze Junior Event
Trailblaze Junior Event
Fashion retail legend Martin Sneider talks about first novel ‘Shelf Life’
Fashion retail legend Martin Sneider talks about first novel ‘Shelf Life’
Healthy Living with USA Health: Autism Acceptance Month
Healthy Living with USA Health: Autism Acceptance Month
Nana’s Famous Hibachi
Nana’s Kitchen & Catering: Nana’s Famous Hibachi