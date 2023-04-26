More than $1 million in prize money unclaimed in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Check your tickets! The Mississippi Lottery said large prizes from Powerball and Mega Millions have still not been claimed, with one prize expiring Monday, May 1.

The big winners were purchased all over the state, including one with a $10,000 prize in Philadelphia.

Players have only 180 days from the drawing date to claim valid prizes.

Powerball outstanding prizes: · $1 million: A winning ticket for the April 3 drawing was sold at Sprint Mart #27 on Highway 72 West, Corinth. Ticket expires Sept. 30, 2023.

· $50,008: A winning ticket for the Nov. 2, 2022, drawing was sold at Kroger #472 on Colony Crossing, Madison. Ticket expires May, 1, 2023, leaving just five calendar days to claim.

· $50,000: A winning ticket for the Nov. 19, 2022, drawing was sold at Bridges Quickie #1 on Highway 469 South, Florence. Ticket expires May 18, 2023, leaving 22 calendar days to claim.



Mega Millions outstanding prizes:

· $30,000: A winning ticket for the Jan. 10 drawing was sold at Tobacco Mart on Highway 51, Brookhaven. Ticket expires July 9, 2023.

· $30,000: A winning ticket for the Jan. 17 drawing was sold at Circle K on Bienville Boulevard, Ocean Springs. Ticket expires July 16, 2023.

· $10,000: A winning ticket for the March 28 drawing was sold at Main Street Junction on West Beacon Street, Philadelphia. Ticket expires Sept. 24, 2023.

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $37 million, or a cash value of $19.6 million. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is now up to an estimated $38 million with an estimated cash value of $20.4 million. Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $60,000.

