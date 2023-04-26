Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

More than $1 million in prize money unclaimed in Mississippi

The Mississippi Lottery said large prizes from Powerball and Mega Millions have still not been...
The Mississippi Lottery said large prizes from Powerball and Mega Millions have still not been claimed, with one prize expiring Monday, May 1.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Check your tickets! The Mississippi Lottery said large prizes from Powerball and Mega Millions have still not been claimed, with one prize expiring Monday, May 1.

The big winners were purchased all over the state, including one with a $10,000 prize in Philadelphia.

Players have only 180 days from the drawing date to claim valid prizes.

Powerball outstanding prizes:
· $1 million: A winning ticket for the April 3 drawing was sold at Sprint Mart #27 on Highway 72 West, Corinth. Ticket expires Sept. 30, 2023.
· $50,008: A winning ticket for the Nov. 2, 2022, drawing was sold at Kroger #472 on Colony Crossing, Madison. Ticket expires May, 1, 2023, leaving just five calendar days to claim.
· $50,000: A winning ticket for the Nov. 19, 2022, drawing was sold at Bridges Quickie #1 on Highway 469 South, Florence. Ticket expires May 18, 2023, leaving 22 calendar days to claim.

Mega Millions outstanding prizes:
· $30,000: A winning ticket for the Jan. 10 drawing was sold at Tobacco Mart on Highway 51, Brookhaven. Ticket expires July 9, 2023.
· $30,000: A winning ticket for the Jan. 17 drawing was sold at Circle K on Bienville Boulevard, Ocean Springs. Ticket expires July 16, 2023.
· $10,000: A winning ticket for the March 28 drawing was sold at Main Street Junction on West Beacon Street, Philadelphia. Ticket expires Sept. 24, 2023.

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $37 million, or a cash value of $19.6 million. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is now up to an estimated $38 million with an estimated cash value of $20.4 million. Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $60,000.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Jonathan Nakhla sentenced to 25 years
Former Mobile neurosurgeon sentenced to 25 years for fatal wreck
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
ALEA may have defied state law by identifying 2 Dadeville suspects

Latest News

Firefighters battling house fire in Mobile
Firefighters battling house fire in Mobile
Attorney for the Dadeville mass shooting suspects might push self-defense
Attorney for Dadeville mass shooting suspect may push for self-defense
Attorney for the Dadeville mass shooting suspects might push self-defense
Attorney for the Dadeville mass shooting suspects might push self-defense
MPD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
MPD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
MPD makes arrest in Partridge Street murder
MPD makes arrest in Partridge Street murder