Nana’s Kitchen & Catering: Nana’s Famous Hibachi
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Nana’s Kitchen & Catering stops by Studio 10 to make Nana’s Famous Hibachi.
Ingredients:
Jasmine rice, green onion, soy sauce, broccoli, onion, bell pepper
Protein: Ribeye Steak, shrimp, crab legs
Stuffed Eggroll: Broccoli slaw, cheese, shrimp
Nana’s Kitchen & Catering is located at 1301 Springhill Avenue, Mobile. You can find them on Facebook here.
