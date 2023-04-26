Advertise With Us
Nana’s Kitchen & Catering: Nana’s Famous Hibachi

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Nana’s Kitchen & Catering stops by Studio 10 to make Nana’s Famous Hibachi.

Ingredients:

Jasmine rice, green onion, soy sauce, broccoli, onion, bell pepper

Protein: Ribeye Steak, shrimp, crab legs

Stuffed Eggroll: Broccoli slaw, cheese, shrimp

Nana’s Kitchen & Catering is located at 1301 Springhill Avenue, Mobile. You can find them on Facebook here.

