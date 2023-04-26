Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

NAS Pensacola to offer weekend public access in May

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Naval Air Station Pensacola will begin allowing some people aboard for a couple of long weekends in May.

All U.S. citizens over age 18 with a proper identification or a passport will be able to access the Pensacola Lighthouse, Aviation Museum and Fort Barrancas. At this time, no foreign nationals will be allowed aboard.

The dates for access are Thursday, May 4 through Sunday, May 7; and Thursday, May 11 through Sunday, May 14.

Public access will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on those dates only via the west entrance at the south end of Blue Angel Parkway.

Access to Barrancas National Cemetery is always available to anyone with family buried at the cemetery through the Visitor Control Center at the main gate.

Visit NAS Pensacola’s Facebook or Twitter pages for more information and updates.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction
Jonathan Nakhla sentenced to 25 years
Former Mobile neurosurgeon sentenced to 25 years for fatal wreck
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
ALEA may have defied state law by identifying 2 Dadeville suspects

Latest News

Vertrex to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Saraland facility
Vertrex to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Saraland facilty
No-show defendant sentenced to life for what prosecutors say was second attempted killing of...
No-show defendant sentenced to life for what prosecutors say was second attempted killing of same Mobile man
MCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrests Wilmer man on child porn charges
MCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrests Wilmer man on child porn charges
A FOX10 exclusive helps MPD catch a Fugitive Files suspect
A FOX10 exclusive helps MPD catch a Fugitive Files suspect
Two masked thieves use sledgehammer to break into Spanish Fort store
Masked thieves steal thousands of dollars-worth of collectible game cards from Spanish Fort store