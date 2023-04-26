NAS Pensacola to offer weekend public access in May

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Naval Air Station Pensacola will begin allowing some people aboard for a couple of long weekends in May.

All U.S. citizens over age 18 with a proper identification or a passport will be able to access the Pensacola Lighthouse, Aviation Museum and Fort Barrancas. At this time, no foreign nationals will be allowed aboard.

The dates for access are Thursday, May 4 through Sunday, May 7; and Thursday, May 11 through Sunday, May 14.

Public access will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on those dates only via the west entrance at the south end of Blue Angel Parkway.

Access to Barrancas National Cemetery is always available to anyone with family buried at the cemetery through the Visitor Control Center at the main gate.

Visit NAS Pensacola’s Facebook or Twitter pages for more information and updates.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.