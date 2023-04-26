NEST of Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - NEST of Mobile is a local non-profit agency that trains and matches teams of community volunteers to work together with at-risk youth and families in a mentoring partnership. NEST accepts referrals from the Mobile County Juvenile Court, DHR, the Mobile County Public School System and partnering agencies. Teams consist of two or more volunteers. Teams help youth and families achieve academic, employment and other personal goals. According to studies by the University of South Alabama Department of Professional Studies, 74% of youth involved in NEST do NOT reoffend. This proves that having a caring team of mentors in a child’s life can have a tremendous impact on their outcome.
NEST of Mobile Annual Luncheon featuring University of Alabama and NFL Football Legend Bobby Humphrey
Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Mobile Convention Center
NEST Quarterly Breakfast is held each quarter and will be announced on the website and through social media
NEST of Mobile
55 Midtown Park East
Mobile, AL 36606
(251) 604-3131
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.