Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

NEST of Mobile

NEST of Mobile
NEST of Mobile
By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - NEST of Mobile is a local non-profit agency that trains and matches teams of community volunteers to work together with at-risk youth and families in a mentoring partnership. NEST accepts referrals from the Mobile County Juvenile Court, DHR, the Mobile County Public School System and partnering agencies. Teams consist of two or more volunteers. Teams help youth and families achieve academic, employment and other personal goals. According to studies by the University of South Alabama Department of Professional Studies, 74% of youth involved in NEST do NOT reoffend. This proves that having a caring team of mentors in a child’s life can have a tremendous impact on their outcome.

NEST of Mobile Annual Luncheon featuring University of Alabama and NFL Football Legend Bobby Humphrey

Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Mobile Convention Center

NEST Quarterly Breakfast is held each quarter and will be announced on the website and through social media

NEST of Mobile

55 Midtown Park East

Mobile, AL 36606

(251) 604-3131

www.nestofmobile.org

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction
Jonathan Nakhla sentenced to 25 years
Former Mobile neurosurgeon sentenced to 25 years for fatal wreck
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
ALEA may have defied state law by identifying 2 Dadeville suspects

Latest News

A judge has decided in favor of the state’s request to deny bond for the suspects in the...
Bond denied for suspects in Dadeville mass shooting
KeShawn Belcher, 21, was arrested on Wednesday by OSPD with no incident. He is being charged...
Former Ocean Springs substitute arrested after investigation
Upham Street is closed to through traffic while water line improvement work is done. The...
Upham Street closes for water line improvement work
The Semmes Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of...
Semmes PD seeks public’s help in identifying church burglary suspect