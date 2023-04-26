MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - NEST of Mobile is a local non-profit agency that trains and matches teams of community volunteers to work together with at-risk youth and families in a mentoring partnership. NEST accepts referrals from the Mobile County Juvenile Court, DHR, the Mobile County Public School System and partnering agencies. Teams consist of two or more volunteers. Teams help youth and families achieve academic, employment and other personal goals. According to studies by the University of South Alabama Department of Professional Studies, 74% of youth involved in NEST do NOT reoffend. This proves that having a caring team of mentors in a child’s life can have a tremendous impact on their outcome.

NEST of Mobile Annual Luncheon featuring University of Alabama and NFL Football Legend Bobby Humphrey

Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Mobile Convention Center

NEST Quarterly Breakfast is held each quarter and will be announced on the website and through social media

NEST of Mobile

55 Midtown Park East

Mobile, AL 36606

(251) 604-3131

www.nestofmobile.org

