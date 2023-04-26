No-show defendant sentenced to life for what prosecutors say was second attempted killing of same Mobile man

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Quinterious Williams was a no-show for his own sentencing hearing Wednesday. It didn’t stop the judge from throwing the book at him.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter handed down the maximum sentence for attempted murder – life in prison – and ordered that the sentence begin only after he finishes a 25-year sentence for first-degree domestic assault.

A jury convicted the 25-year-old Prichard man of attempted murder earlier this month. It was the second time he went on trial for attempting to kill the same Mobile resident. A jury found him not guilty the first time, in 2017. Prosecutors argued during the most recent trial that Williams targeted the man the following year in retaliation for testifying the first time and shot him 18 times at Fry Daddy’s on St. Stephens Road in Prichard.

“This was brutal. … Yes, he survived, but he’s not the same physical person he was prior to the shooting,” Youngpeter said.

Youngpeter attributed the first acquittal to poor police work.

“I probably would have convicted Mr. Williams the first time around,” said Youngpeter, who presided over that trial, as well.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood praised the judge’s ruling.

“We are very happy with the sentence,” he told FOX10 News. “It’s gonna make sure that a very dangerous man stays in prison for a very, very long time.”

Defense attorney Ashlee Alexander noted that prosecutors originally had offered a plea bargain in which her client would have received a 20-year sentence, to be served simultaneously with his current prison term. She argued that would be an appropriate sentence.

Williams was not in the courtroom to hear the judge pronounce sentence because he refused to board a bus that the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office sent to prison to retrieve him.

“He said he spoke with his mom, and he’s not coming,” testified Sgt. Latistia Hamilton, of the Sheriff’s Office.

Alexander asked the judge to postpone the hearing to give her client an opportunity to attend, but the judge denied that.

“There have been numerous times previously when Mr. Williams has refused to come,” he said.

The victim told the judge that Williams caused him great pain.

“He’s not only shot me on one occasion, he shot me twice,” he said.

The victim said he was trying to get something to eat with his kids when Williams shot him at the Fry Daddy’s. He said it caused him to lose his business.

“He’s not only a menace to me, he’s a menace to the whole society,” he said.

Morgan said the defendant’s criminally history – which includes shooting the mother of his child in the back of the head – “speaks for itself.” He recommended a life prison sentence, adding that he did not do so lightly.

“I believe he’s forfeited his right to live in civil society,” he said.

Blackwood said prosecutors offered a plea deal that would have resulted in no additional prison time because of uncertainty over whether the victim would be willing to testify a second time.

“I personally worked with the victim over these years,” he said. “Members of my staff have worked with him. He was very brave to come testify. … I think he’s an example to the community and what can be done when we have cooperation from the community.”

Blackwood it took a great deal of coaxing.

“He was terrified of this man and his associates because of what had happened to him,” he said. “That is understandable. Quinterious Williams tried to murder him twice.”

At minimum, Williams will be incarcerated for decades. He must serve at last 15 years in the assault case before he even is eligible to be considered for parole. The attempted murder sentence will not begin until he finishes the first prison term. Then he would have to served at least 15 year\s of that sentence before he could be considered for parole again.

“We will certainly be up there protesting when he does have his parole hearing,” Blackwood said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.