Semmes PD seeks public’s help in identifying church burglary suspect

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The Semmes Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of burglarizing a church.

According to authorities, the suspect broke into Full Gospel Church, 4226 Schillinger Rd., by removing the sheet metal casing attached to the air conditioning unit. As he continued entering the building, he fell through the ceiling into the pulpit area, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Sgt. Launduke L. Bagsby at 251-395-2367.

