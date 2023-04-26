Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Semmes PD seeks public’s help in identifying church burglary suspect

The Semmes Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of...
The Semmes Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of burglarizing a church.(Semmes Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The Semmes Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of burglarizing a church.

According to authorities, the suspect broke into Full Gospel Church, 4226 Schillinger Rd., by removing the sheet metal casing attached to the air conditioning unit. As he continued entering the building, he fell through the ceiling into the pulpit area, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Sgt. Launduke L. Bagsby at 251-395-2367.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction
Jonathan Nakhla sentenced to 25 years
Former Mobile neurosurgeon sentenced to 25 years for fatal wreck
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
ALEA may have defied state law by identifying 2 Dadeville suspects

Latest News

Upham Street is closed to through traffic while water line improvement work is done. The...
Upham Street closes for water line improvement work
Surge Entertainment Job Fair this week
Surge Entertainment Job Fair this week
The Air Force Thunderbirds will be coming to the Coast April 29 and 30. Thunder Over the Sound...
What to know ahead of Thunder Over the Sound
School choice is expected to be a hot topic this legislative session. Now a bill introduced...
Alabama Senate to hold public hearing on education policy, discuss the PRICE Act