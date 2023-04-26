Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Sentences announced in 2 Florida cases

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Florida’s Office of the State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit on Wednesday announced sentences that were handed down last week in several Escambia County cases.

Circuit Court Judge Jenny Kinsey on April 20 sentenced Freeman Quyva Lindsey to 30 years in a Florida state prison for posting threats on social media about shooting up Washington High School. The threats were made in February 2022, officials said.

An Escambia County jury on Feb. 23, 2023 convicted Lindsey of two counts of written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, conduct a mass shooting, or conduct an act of terrorism.

According to the state attorney’s officer, Lindsey was designated a habitual felony offender, and his 30-year sentence will run consecutive any other sentence he is currently serving.

In a separate case, Kinsey also on April 20 sentenced Ryan Donald Snodgrass to 30 years state prison for trafficking fentanyl.

In February, a jury found Snodgrass guilty of trafficking 56 grams of the drug. The case stems from an arrest in 2021.

Snodgrass must serve a mandatory minimum of 25 years in state prison as part of his sentence, according to the state attorney’s office.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction
Jonathan Nakhla sentenced to 25 years
Former Mobile neurosurgeon sentenced to 25 years for fatal wreck
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
ALEA may have defied state law by identifying 2 Dadeville suspects

Latest News

Vertrex to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Saraland facility
Vertrex to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Saraland facilty
No-show defendant sentenced to life for what prosecutors say was second attempted killing of...
No-show defendant sentenced to life for what prosecutors say was second attempted killing of same Mobile man
MCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrests Wilmer man on child porn charges
MCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrests Wilmer man on child porn charges
A FOX10 exclusive helps MPD catch a Fugitive Files suspect
A FOX10 exclusive helps MPD catch a Fugitive Files suspect
Two masked thieves use sledgehammer to break into Spanish Fort store
Masked thieves steal thousands of dollars-worth of collectible game cards from Spanish Fort store