Sentences announced in 2 Florida cases

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Florida’s Office of the State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit on Wednesday announced sentences that were handed down last week in several Escambia County cases.

Circuit Court Judge Jenny Kinsey on April 20 sentenced Freeman Quyva Lindsey to 30 years in a Florida state prison for posting threats on social media about shooting up Washington High School. The threats were made in February 2022, officials said.

An Escambia County jury on Feb. 23, 2023 convicted Lindsey of two counts of written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, conduct a mass shooting, or conduct an act of terrorism.

According to the state attorney’s officer, Lindsey was designated a habitual felony offender, and his 30-year sentence will run consecutive any other sentence he is currently serving.

In a separate case, Kinsey also on April 20 sentenced Ryan Donald Snodgrass to 30 years state prison for trafficking fentanyl.

In February, a jury found Snodgrass guilty of trafficking 56 grams of the drug. The case stems from an arrest in 2021.

Snodgrass must serve a mandatory minimum of 25 years in state prison as part of his sentence, according to the state attorney’s office.

