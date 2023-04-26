Advertise With Us
Storms likely, severe weather possible

By Jason Smith
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WALA) - Severe weather is possible on Thursday! We are tracking an approaching system that will bring the threat of strong storms midday and afternoon tomorrow.

The primary threats will be damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes. Heavy downpours and lightning are also expected with this line.

Things should settle down by early evening.

Another chance of storms arrives, especially on Saturday. The stalled front will be the continued focus for rain chances through Sunday morning.

