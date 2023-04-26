Advertise With Us
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We learn about the Trailblaze Junior event to raise funds for Make-A-Wish Alabama.

Trailblaze Junior

Date: Saturday, April 29th

Location: Historic Blakeley State Park in Spanish Fort, AL

Check-In Time: 9:00 am | Hike Time: 9:30 am

2.63 Miles for Wishes

Trailblaze Junior was born out of the desire to help children be a part of raising vital funds for Make-A-Wish Alabama. An offshoot of the Trailblaze Challenge, our chapter’s largest fundraising event, Trailblaze Junior, is a hiking and fundraising event for participants ages 16 and younger. The young hikers will train to hike 2.63 miles, all while spreading awareness and raising funds for Make-A-Wish Alabama.

To begin this life-changing journey, you can register at alabamatrailblaze.com/trailblazejunior!

Make-A-Wish Alabama Home Office: 1 Perimeter Park South, STE 100S | Birmingham, AL 35243

Local Office: 853 Dauphin St. STE C | Mobile, AL 36602 (Inside the Container Yard)

Website: alabama.wish.org Facebook: Make-A-Wish Alabama | Birmingham AL (facebook.com)

Make-A-Wish Alabama is a local 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Mission: Together, we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Our Stories: Our Stories - Make-A-Wish® Alabama

