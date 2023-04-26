Two Daphne waterfront parks to remain closed for several more months

DAPHNE Ala. (WALA) - The Jubilee City is well known for its waterfront parks and beautiful sunsets. Unfortunately for many who live in Daphne, its two most popular waterfront parks will remain closed for a few more months. One is getting repairs from Hurricane Sally damage and the other is getting a facelift.

“I understand our citizens have complaints that are legitimate about two of our prominent bay front properties being closed and not having access to the bay front,” Daphne mayor, Robin LeJeune recognized.

LeJeune said he’s seen the concerns posted on social media about the work going on at Bayfront Park and May Day Park at the same time. He said the two projects should have never overlapped. A significant cost increase and a shortage of contractors after Hurricane Sally caused a long delay. Then, the city had to wait for materials to come in.

Increased materials cost and contractor shortage caused long delay in getting phase one of Bayfront Park improvements (Hal Scheurich)

“Part of the process with the Bayfront not being started earlier and how this kind of lined up where they were both closed at the same time was saying, okay, we’re not going to start this project until we have got all the materials needed for the project, so that put us off by six months,” LeJeune explained.

The first phase is well underway now and includes underground utilities, a new parking lot across from Moe’s Original Barbeque and service road. The entire street scape will be overhauled with a new circular drive ending at the water.

Meanwhile, The ARPA-funded repairs at May Day Park are ongoing. The scenic park was closed more than two months ago. The city is spending over a million dollars in COVID relief money on repairs there.

“May Day is the shorter one with stormwater repair, which is drainage and stormwater repair and of course, the pier repair…adding a kayak launch,” LeJeune said.

While the parks are closed, Daphne’s Sunset Series of bands in the park has moved to the green space at Lott Park once a month on Sunday and the Brown Bag Lunch on Thursdays is in Centennial Park on Main Street.

As for the timeline for completions, May Day will wrap up first, in about three months Bayfront Park won’t be finished until sometime in the fall.

