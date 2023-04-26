Upham Street closes for water line improvement work

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Beginning today, Upham Street will be closed to through traffic between Old Shell Road and Springhill Avenue, according to the city of Mobile.

The street will remain closed through Friday, May 5 while the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System makes water line improvements, city officials said.

Florida Street will serve as the detour route.

