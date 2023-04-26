Advertise With Us
Upham Street closes for water line improvement work

Upham Street is closed to through traffic while water line improvement work is done. The closure will last through May 5.(City of Mobile)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Beginning today, Upham Street will be closed to through traffic between Old Shell Road and Springhill Avenue, according to the city of Mobile.

The street will remain closed through Friday, May 5 while the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System makes water line improvements, city officials said.

Florida Street will serve as the detour route.

