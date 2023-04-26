Advertise With Us
Vigil in Bay Minette to honor crime victims from Baldwin County

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Tuesday night in Bay Minette, many gathered for a candlelight vigil honoring sexual assault and homicide victims throughout Baldwin County.

In the past year, the county has seen almost 20 homicides.

Baldwin County District Attorney Bob Wilters read off every person killed from January 2022 to now, and some of the victims’ families were there. Some law enforcements were in attendance, advocates for sexual assault awareness, families of victims, and their service dog. People lit candles and prayed.

One mother whose son was killed back in 2019 now attends vigils across the state and fights for justice.

“The victims no longer have a voice, so we are their voice,” said Brenda Shank. “The victims cannot cry out for justice, so it’s the duty of the living to do that for them, and to fight and continue to fight daily, and I do.”

The Baldwin County District Attorney’s office plans to do this vigil again next year.

