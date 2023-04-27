ACCEL Academy hosting Career Fair this weekend
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama’s first tuition-free public charter school is hiring! Come to the career fair, and find out how you can be a part of the ACCEL Academy family.
Event Details:
Saturday, April 29th
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
ACCEL Academy
3725 Airport Blvd Mobile, AL
During the event, participants will be able to tour the school (tour begins at noon), meet with the administrators, and apply on-site. By joining ACCEL and Evening Academy, you are offered the chance for limitless possibilities. Applicants that gain employment will even be afforded a sign-on bonus!
You can find out more information by calling 251-300-0051 or by visiting their website.
