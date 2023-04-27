ACCEL Academy hosting Career Fair this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama’s first tuition-free public charter school is hiring! Come to the career fair, and find out how you can be a part of the ACCEL Academy family.

Event Details:

Saturday, April 29th

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

ACCEL Academy

3725 Airport Blvd Mobile, AL

During the event, participants will be able to tour the school (tour begins at noon), meet with the administrators, and apply on-site. By joining ACCEL and Evening Academy, you are offered the chance for limitless possibilities. Applicants that gain employment will even be afforded a sign-on bonus!

You can find out more information by calling 251-300-0051 or by visiting their website.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.